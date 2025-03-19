Fantasy Soccer
Marco Friedl

Marco Friedl News: Features off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Friedl (knee) featured for eight minutes in Saturday's match against Gladbach, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury ahead of schedule.

Friedl had been sidelined since early February but fully recovered from his knee injury after featuring late in Saturday's match against Gladbach. He could see significant playing time moving forward as he was a regular starter in central defense before the injury.

Marco Friedl
Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen
