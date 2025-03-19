Marco Friedl News: Features off bench
Friedl (knee) featured for eight minutes in Saturday's match against Gladbach, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury ahead of schedule.
Friedl had been sidelined since early February but fully recovered from his knee injury after featuring late in Saturday's match against Gladbach. He could see significant playing time moving forward as he was a regular starter in central defense before the injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now