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Marco Friedl News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Friedl (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Augsburg.

Friedl came through Friday's training session without any issues after returning to full training Thursday, with coach Daniel Thioune handing the Bremen captain a starting role in what is a significant boost for the defensive unit. The center-back had been carefully managed due to a groin issue in recent weeks, forcing Amos Pieper, Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly and Niklas Stark to cover in his absence. His return to the heart of the defense is a timely development for Bremen as they push through the final stretch of the Bundesliga season.

Marco Friedl
Werder Bremen
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