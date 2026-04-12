Marco Friedl News: Sent off Sunday
Friedl was shown a red card in the 39th minute of Sunday's match against Koln.
Friedl is heading to the sidelines following an ill-tackle Sunday, with the defender seeing a red card and is set for a one-match suspension. This will be a rough loss for the club, as he has started in all 27 appearances this season. He won't be an option again until facing Stuttgart on April 26, with Niklas Stark as a likely replacement.
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