Marco Friedl headshot

Marco Friedl News: Versatile option in back line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Friedl has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to provide depth and versatility in the back line as coach Rangnick manages his defensive options throughout the competition.

Friedl ended the season having been a reliable presence for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, contributing his characteristic defensive solidity and ability to join the attack from the back in a campaign that has maintained his place in the international picture. The Austrian brings Bundesliga experience, pressing quality and the intelligence to operate within manager Rangnick's demanding positional system that makes him a trusted squad member capable of stepping in without disrupting the structure. Friedl heads into the World Cup ready to contribute whenever called upon, with his quality making him a player the coach will rely on if any of the first-choice defensive options face fitness concerns.

Marco Friedl
Werder Bremen
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