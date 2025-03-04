Fantasy Soccer
Marco Grull headshot

Marco Grull News: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Grull (illness) took part in team training Tuesday, Werder announced.

Grull is working back from an illness that sidelined him against Wolfsburg, and is back in full training. The striker should be fully fit and ready to go for Saturday's trip to Leverkusen. Grull has competed for consistent starting minutes in recent weeks and should be back in contention for a large role Saturday.

Marco Grull
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
