Marco Grull News: Earns ban

Grull is suspended for one game due to yellow card accumulation.

Grull is not an option for the upcoming match, as the forward is instead suspended after a fifth yellow card this season. He has started in 23 of his 30 appearances, but didn't start in their last outing, so this is unlikely to force a change. Jovan Milosevic should continue in a starting role with Grull out, although he will contend for starting time once an option again.