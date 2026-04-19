Marco Grull headshot

Marco Grull News: Earns ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Grull is suspended for one game due to yellow card accumulation.

Grull is not an option for the upcoming match, as the forward is instead suspended after a fifth yellow card this season. He has started in 23 of his 30 appearances, but didn't start in their last outing, so this is unlikely to force a change. Jovan Milosevic should continue in a starting role with Grull out, although he will contend for starting time once an option again.

Marco Grull
Werder Bremen
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