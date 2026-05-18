Marco Grull News: Four crosses in 2-0 defeat

Grull recorded one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Grull attempted four crosses as his side fell to a 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund. He came on as a second-half sub but wasn't able to provide an assist. He hasn't started any of the last five Bremen games, but has taken a shot in his last three appearances as a sub.