Marco Grull News: Suspension served

Grull could play again following a one-match Bundesliga suspension.

Grull has been an occasional offensive contributor on the wings, although he dropped to a bench spot in his last contest before the ban. He'll challenge Jovan Milosevic and Jens Stage for playing time in the future, looking to improve on his league averages of 1.3 shots (0.4 on goal) and 1.1 chances created per game.