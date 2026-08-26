Marco Palestra Injury: Out Thursday, uncertain Sunday

Palestra will remain unavailable for Thursday's Carabao Cup clash against Luton and is uncertain for Sunday's match against Brighton as he requires further assessment, according to coach Xabi Alonso, per Peter Rutzler.

Palestra will miss a second consecutive match after the fitness setback suffered in training also ruled him out against Fulham. Unlike Moises Caicedo, who could return Sunday, Palestra still requires further assessment before Chelsea can determine when he will be ready to return. His status for the Brighton clash therefore remains uncertain, with Malo Gusto expected to continue at right wing-back if Palestra is unable to recover in time.