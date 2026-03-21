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Marco Palestra News: Held in check in Napoli contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Palestra drew three fouls and registered four crosses (one accurate) and one tackle (one won) in Friday's 1-0 loss to Napoli.

Palestra launched his usual number of crosses, but his powerful runs were often halted early, and he didn't create a chance, ending a three-game string in that regard. He has posted at least one delivery in 15 consecutive tilts, amassing 60 (13 accurate) and adding 12 shots (two on target), 13 chances created and 20 tackles (11 won) during that stretch, with one goal and one assist.

Marco Palestra
Cagliari
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