Marco Palestra News: Middling showing versus Lecce

Palestra drew two fouls and recorded one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Monday's 2-0 loss versus Lecce.

Palestra struggled to get going as the opponents keyed in on stopping him. He has swung in at least one cross in 10 straight fixtures, racking up 36 (nine accurate). Additionally, he has registered one or more tackles in the past six rounds, amassing 13 (five won) and adding six shots (one on target) and three chances created in that stretch.