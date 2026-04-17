Marco Palestra News: Passable performance against Inter

Palestra drew five fouls and had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-0 defeat against Inter Milan.

Palestra managed to break free a couple of times on the flank, but his teammates had poor aim on his feeds. He has drawn five fouls in three consecutive contests. He has notched one interception in three matches on the trot, adding three shots (one on target), three chances created and three tackles (one won) over that span. This marked his 18th appearance in a row with one or more crosses, for a total of 67 (15 accurate).