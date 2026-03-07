Marco Palestra News: Sends in five crosses in Como tilt

Palestra recorded a secondary assist and had five crosses (one accurate), two tackles (one won) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Como.

Palestra often bent the defense with his powerful sprints down the wing and posted his highest tally of crosses in eight games. He was influential on the goal, as he shook free on the right flank and found Adam Obert, who set up Sebastiano Esposito, with a long delivery. He has logged at least one cross in 13 straight games, accumulating 46 (10 accurate), scoring and assisting once and adding 12 shots (two on target) and 19 tackles (10 won) through that stretch. Moreover, he has recorded one interception in three fixtures on the trot.