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Marco Pasalic Injury: Doesn't train Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 1:30pm

Pasalic (leg) remained absent from Tuesday's training session due to his injury, Orlando City's digital content manager Austin David reports.

Pasalic could remain out with the issue that forced him to miss last weekend's meeting with Houston Dynamo, which marked his first absence of the year following a string of seven MLS starts. Therefore, his injury could continue to impact the team's offensive power going forward. During the last game without him, Orlando deployed Zakaria Taifi as a right wing-back, while Tyrese Spicer featured in attack.

Marco Pasalic
Orlando City SC
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