Marco Pasalic Injury: Fully training
Pasalic (thigh) is back in full training and could be an option again soon, according to Mike Gramajo of WESH 2 News.
Pasalic has been nearing a return the past few weeks, but is further along this week than he has been thus far, with the forward earning a spot in full training. This is good news, as the forward should be fit ahead of the World Cup break. The question remains how much time he will get once back on the team sheet after a month-long absence.
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