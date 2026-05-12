Marco Pasalic headshot

Marco Pasalic Injury: Fully training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Pasalic (thigh) is back in full training and could be an option again soon, according to Mike Gramajo of WESH 2 News.

Pasalic has been nearing a return the past few weeks, but is further along this week than he has been thus far, with the forward earning a spot in full training. This is good news, as the forward should be fit ahead of the World Cup break. The question remains how much time he will get once back on the team sheet after a month-long absence.

Marco Pasalic
Orlando City SC
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