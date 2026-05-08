Marco Pasalic Injury: Moves to questionable

Pasalic (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against Montreal, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Pasalic has improved from out to questionable this matchday, which is an encouraging step after multiple matchdays sidelined with the thigh issue. He's a creative midfielder who contributes in fantasy when featuring regularly, and his potential return would be a boost for Orlando's midfield options. Once he gets a few matches under his belt, a starting role will be expected.