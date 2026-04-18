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Marco Pasalic Injury: Out with leg issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Pasalic is not in the squad for Saturday's match against Houston Dynamo because of leg tightness, with the severity of the problem yet to be assessed, per reporter Austin David.

Pasalic is a last-minute absence for the eighth MLS game week of 2026 after being heavily involved in all of the previous matchups. Over those seven appearances, he had scored two goals while taking occasional corner kicks. Rookie Zakaria Taifi has been deployed on the right wing and could continue to get opportunities if Pasalic is forced to miss more time.

Marco Pasalic
Orlando City SC
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