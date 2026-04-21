Marco Pasalic Injury: Receiving treatment in Europe
Pasalic (thigh) is currently in Europe receiving treatment for his injury and is expected to return in a couple of weeks, according to Alonso El Inca of Area Sports Network.
Pasalic has been sidelined after missing Orlando City's clash against Houston Dynamo, snapping a run of seven consecutive MLS starts to begin the season. His trip to Europe for treatment underlines the club's commitment to getting him fully right before rushing him back, and a two-week timeline puts his return in early May. Zakaria Taifi has been covering at right wing-back in his absence with Tyrese Spicer seeing more time in attack, and the pair will need to continue holding things down until Pasalic is back up to full speed.
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