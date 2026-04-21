Marco Pasalic headshot

Marco Pasalic Injury: Receiving treatment in Europe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Pasalic (thigh) is currently in Europe receiving treatment for his injury and is expected to return in a couple of weeks, according to Alonso El Inca of Area Sports Network.

Pasalic has been sidelined after missing Orlando City's clash against Houston Dynamo, snapping a run of seven consecutive MLS starts to begin the season. His trip to Europe for treatment underlines the club's commitment to getting him fully right before rushing him back, and a two-week timeline puts his return in early May. Zakaria Taifi has been covering at right wing-back in his absence with Tyrese Spicer seeing more time in attack, and the pair will need to continue holding things down until Pasalic is back up to full speed.

Marco Pasalic
Orlando City SC
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