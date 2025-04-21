Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marco Pasalic headshot

Marco Pasalic News: Attempts three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Pasalic had three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against CF Montreal.

Pasalic led the Orlando attack Saturday with three shots attempts (one on goal) as they played to a 0-0 stalemate versus Montreal. Over his last four appearances (four starts), the forward has registered one shot on target in each appearance without scoring a goal. In his first MLS season, Pasalic has scored four goals and assisted once across nine appearances (nine starts) to begin the season.

Marco Pasalic
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now