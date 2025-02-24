Marco Pasalic News: Debut brace

Pasalic scored two goals to go with seven shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Philadelphia Union.

Pasalic found the back of the net in each half of his debut match for Orlando City SC, though the fell in a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union. The forward led the Orlando attack with seven shots (four on goal). Before joining Orlando SC, Pasalic managed 10 goals over 45 appearances in one-and-a-half seasons with Croatian club HNK Rijeka.