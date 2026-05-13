Marco Pasalic News: On bench Wednesday

Pasalic (thigh) is on the bench for Wednesday's contest against Philadelphia Union.

Pasalic could return to action midweek after being back in full training prior to this match. Still, it remains to be seen how many minutes he'll play in what would be his first appearance since April 12. The attacker, who has scored twice across seven MLS games in 2026, may be used either on the right wing or in a central spot, competing with Griffin Dorsey and Justin Ellis, respectively.