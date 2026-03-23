Marco Pasalic News: Quiet outing in loss

Pasalic took two shots (off target), sent in two crosses, and created one chance in Saturday's 5-0 loss at Nashville.

Nashville's defense didn't allow Orlando much room to operate, keeping Pasalic in check for most of the match. The attacker has one goal and one assist through five appearances, and he'll need to be locked in if Orlando is to go toe-to-toe on the road with LAFC on Saturday, April 4.