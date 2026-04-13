Marco Pasalic News: Scores in Sunday's draw
Pasalic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.
Pasalic opened up the scoring Sunday with a strike in the 14th minute assisted by Tiago Souza. It marked his second goal of the campaign and it was the first shot on target he's recoded since March 2. He also recorded two crosses and two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.
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