Marco Pasalic headshot

Marco Pasalic News: Scores in Sunday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Pasalic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Pasalic opened up the scoring Sunday with a strike in the 14th minute assisted by Tiago Souza. It marked his second goal of the campaign and it was the first shot on target he's recoded since March 2. He also recorded two crosses and two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

Marco Pasalic
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Pasalic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Pasalic See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
347 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025