Marco Pasalic News: Scores in win
Pasalic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus D.C. United.
Pasalic notched his fourth goal of the season in the 56th minute as he beat the goalkeeper with a beautiful long-range shot. The forward has thrived in his first MLS season as he's got five goal contributions in five games played.
