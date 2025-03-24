Fantasy Soccer
Marco Pasalic headshot

Marco Pasalic News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Pasalic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus D.C. United.

Pasalic notched his fourth goal of the season in the 56th minute as he beat the goalkeeper with a beautiful long-range shot. The forward has thrived in his first MLS season as he's got five goal contributions in five games played.

