Marco Pasalic headshot

Marco Pasalic News: Scores opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Pasalic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Pasalic needed just one shot to make his mark, opening the scoring for the hosts while also creating one other chance. The Croatian contributed defensively as well with two tackles and two interceptions.

Marco Pasalic
Orlando City SC
