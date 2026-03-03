Marco Pasalic News: Scores opening goal
Pasalic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.
Pasalic needed just one shot to make his mark, opening the scoring for the hosts while also creating one other chance. The Croatian contributed defensively as well with two tackles and two interceptions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Pasalic See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form306 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back313 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing327 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring341 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha348 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Pasalic See More