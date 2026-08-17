Marco Pasalic News: Three shots in return
Pasalic generated three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati.
Pasalic made his first appearance for Orlando since playing at the World Cup with Croatia, coming off the bench at halftime of Saturday's match. He recorded three shots in the second half but failed to put one on target. He also recorded one inaccurate cross in his return to MLS play. He'll look to make more of an impact Wednesday versus Chicago.
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