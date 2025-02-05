Marco Pasalic News: Transfers to Orlando

Pasalic has completed a transfer to Orlando from Rijeka, according to his new club.

Pasalic joined Orlando as a designated player Wednesday, signing with the club after a move from Croatia's HNK Rijeka. This is a solid addition for the club, as he is a growing player who holds solid potential, and signed with the club until 2027 with a club option until 2028. He should have an instant impact on the club and should see minutes immediately with the club.