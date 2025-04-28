Marco Pasalic News: Two goal contributions

Pasalic scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Atlanta United.

Pasalic would be a star of Saturday's match, with the forward seeing two goal contributions in the win. He would earn his first in the 51st minute after assisting on Alex Freeman's goal, then scoring a goal of his own in the 67th minute. The attacker now has five goals and two assists in 10 appearances this season.