Marco Reus Injury: Assists, subs off injured Saturday
Reus abandoned Saturday's 2-1 win over Austin with discomfort after delivering an assist in 72 minutes of play.
Reus set up Maya Yoshida from a corner kick in the 34th minute but was unable to continue playing after succumbing to a potential muscle issue in the second half. The key attacker is now questionable for upcoming contests, but the exact severity of the injury is currently unknown. Elijah Wynder took his place in Saturday's matchup and should see increased playing time if Reus is ruled out of future fixtures.
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