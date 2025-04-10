Marco Reus Injury: Could be available next weekend

Reus (knee) has been working on the field the last few days and is targeting a return to face Austin FC on April 19, according to Corner of the Galaxy.

Reus didn't play against Tigres UANL in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Tuesday, and the veteran playmaker won't be ready to face Houston, either. However, if he doesn't have any setbacks, Reus could be ready to return when the Galaxy takes on Austin in the upcoming weekend. He remains day-to-day, but it seems he's trending in the right direction.