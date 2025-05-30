Fantasy Soccer
Marco Reus

Marco Reus Injury: Deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Reus (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's clash with Salt Lake, per the MLS injury report.

Reus is a doubt for Saturday's clash due to a thigh injury he picked up during a loss to San Jose. The midfielder didn't suffer a serious issue and took part in partial training Friday. Still it's possible he won't be risked, as he's been known to struggle with muscular issues and aggravating this injury could turn it into a major problem.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
