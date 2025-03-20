Marco Reus Injury: Listed as day-to-day

Reus (undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day and questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota United, Alex Ruiz of The Galactic Tribune reports.

Reus has missed his last two games in all competitions, but the playmaker could have a chance to return to action this weekend. The playmaker has yet to score or assist this season, but he's racked up five shots and six chances created in his three outings (two starts) so far.