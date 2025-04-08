Marco Reus Injury: Not available Tuesday
Reus (knee) isn't traveling for Tuesday's clash against Tigres in the CONCACAF and remains a doubt for Saturday's clash against Houston, according to Corner of The Galaxy.
Reus isn't part of the squad to face Tigres on Tuesday as he is still recovering from a knee injury. He remains a doubt for Saturday's game since his timeline for return is unclear and he is considered day-to-day. If he misses more time, it would be a big blow since he has been one of the Galaxy's main creative threats with six chances created in his two starts this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now