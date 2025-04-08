Marco Reus Injury: Not available Tuesday

Reus (knee) isn't traveling for Tuesday's clash against Tigres in the CONCACAF and remains a doubt for Saturday's clash against Houston, according to Corner of The Galaxy.

Reus isn't part of the squad to face Tigres on Tuesday as he is still recovering from a knee injury. He remains a doubt for Saturday's game since his timeline for return is unclear and he is considered day-to-day. If he misses more time, it would be a big blow since he has been one of the Galaxy's main creative threats with six chances created in his two starts this season.