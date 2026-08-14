Marco Reus Injury: Out for personal reasons

Reus is sidelined for upcoming MLS action as he awaits the birth of his child, Damian Calhoun of the Daily Breeze reports.

Reus has offered plenty of versatility and experience in both midfield and front lines this season, making his absence a massive blow to the team. However, he's likely to be back with the team in subsequent weeks given the nature of his absence. With Joao Klauss (foot) and Erik Thommy (foot) also unavailable, there could be a chance for Joseph Paintsil and Robert Taylor to take on increased responsibilities in the German's absence. Additionally, loanee Hirving Lozano should also be a viable option soon, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to start.