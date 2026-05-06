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Marco Reus Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 12:17pm

Reus (foot) is considered a doubt by coach Greg Vanney for the weekend's game against Atlanta United, Alex Ruiz of The Galactic Tribune reports.

Reus is dealing with a foot contusion after leaving the previous match against Vancouver at half time, and he could miss the next fixture or see his playing time limited if he doesn't recover fully. While his absence might be a short one, it could be a big blow to the Galaxy's attacking power, with Edwin Cerrillo taking on a greater role and both Gabriel Pec and Mauricio Cuevas benefiting in terms of set pieces.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
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