Marco Reus headshot

Marco Reus Injury: Still out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Reus (fatigue) is ruled out of Sunday's clash with Portland.

Reus was expected to return after missing Wednesday's match in CONCACAF. His absence was rumored to be due to fatigue but he remains out on Sunday and the extent of his absence is unclear until further updates. Against Portland the coach switched to a 4-3-3 with Tucker Lepley starting in midfield and replacing the German numerically.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
