Marco Reus Injury: Still out Sunday
Reus (fatigue) is ruled out of Sunday's clash with Portland.
Reus was expected to return after missing Wednesday's match in CONCACAF. His absence was rumored to be due to fatigue but he remains out on Sunday and the extent of his absence is unclear until further updates. Against Portland the coach switched to a 4-3-3 with Tucker Lepley starting in midfield and replacing the German numerically.
