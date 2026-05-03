Marco Reus Injury: Suffers foot contusion
Reus suffered a foot contusion in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Vancouver, according to manager Greg Vanney, per Corner of the Galaxy.
Reus had to leave the field at halftime of Saturday's contest after he suffered an injury, which has now been deemed a foot contusion. The good news is this is something that could only keep him out for a limited time, taking the field next when facing Atlanta on May 9. The club will hope for this as they try to keep a key attacker fit, notching four goals and three assists in 11 appearances (nine starts) this season.
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