Marco Reus News: Assist the opener

Reus assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus New York City FC.

Reus set up Joao Klauss's goal just two minutes into the match, marking his 12th assist in 33 appearances overall for the club in his third season. The midfielder struggled with injuries last year, missing 13 games and finishing the campaign with five goals and eight assists. With Riqui Puig likely sidelined for the entire season, Reus will be the team's main creative outlet and will aim to stay fit to surpass last season's numbers.