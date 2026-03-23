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Marco Reus News: Bags assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Reus assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers.

Reus found Joao Klauss in the 30th minute Sunday to earn the club's loan goal of the match, earning an assist in the process. The German has now earned a goal contribution in consecutive games, as he scored a goal last time out against Kansas City. He is up to three goal contributions on the campaign in five appearances (four starts).

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
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