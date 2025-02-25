Marco Reus News: Chance created in defeat

Reus registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus San Diego FC.

After playing more than 70 minutes just three times in 11 appearances last season, Reus played 72 minutes in the match and delivered a solid effort, including 22 passes completed. He also had a chance created in all but three of his appearances last season and with a chance created in this season's opener, he looks on track to continue to provide opportunities for his teammates.