Marco Reus News: Continues standout form

Reus assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Reus looks to finally settle in the league after starting the season with an injury. He's started the last seven MLS games, totaling two goals with four assists while creating 18 chances in that span, returning his status as a lethal threat in the midfield for the Galaxy.