Marco Reus News: Creates a chance
Reus crossed once inaccurately and created a chance during Wednesday's 1-0 win over San Jose.
Reus finished with the second most crosses and chances created on the team across his 90 minutes Wednesday. The attacker has a goal involvement to go along with five shots, nine chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances.
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