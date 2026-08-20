Marco Reus headshot

Marco Reus News: Creates a chance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Reus crossed once inaccurately and created a chance during Wednesday's 1-0 win over San Jose.

Reus finished with the second most crosses and chances created on the team across his 90 minutes Wednesday. The attacker has a goal involvement to go along with five shots, nine chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
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