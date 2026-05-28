Marco Reus headshot

Marco Reus News: Creates five chances in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Reus registered five chances created, three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo.

Reus led LA in chances created as usual, but it wasn't enough to earn the win at home. The forward took four of their eight corner kicks in in the match. That was his 12th start in 15 overall appearances.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
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