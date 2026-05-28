Marco Reus News: Creates five chances in draw
Reus registered five chances created, three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo.
Reus led LA in chances created as usual, but it wasn't enough to earn the win at home. The forward took four of their eight corner kicks in in the match. That was his 12th start in 15 overall appearances.
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