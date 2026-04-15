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Marco Reus News: Features 73 minutes in CCC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Reus (undisclosed) played 73 minutes in Wednesday's 3-0 CONCACAF Champions Cup loss against Toluca, confirming he is fully fit after the discomfort that forced him off in Saturday's win over Austin, the club posted.

Reus had raised some concerns after being substituted with apparent muscle discomfort, but his extended run of minutes against Toluca puts any doubts to rest. The German veteran has been in outstanding form lately, contributing three goals and three assists across his last seven appearances in all competitions, and LA Galaxy will be counting on him to continue that form as they want to have better season than the previous one.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
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