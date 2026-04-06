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Marco Reus News: Nets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Reus scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Minnesota United.

Reus was stellar Saturday. He took three shots, he sent in seven crosses and he took five corners. Despite all of that he was left with the loss even with the goal. The attacker is brilliant, he's one of the best in the league, but it wasn't enough for the win. Reus will remain an elite option every time he steps on the pitch in MLS.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
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