Marco Reus News: Not in the squad Wednesday

Reus wasn't in the squad for Wednesday's CONCACAF 4-1 victory over Club Sport Herediano due to management, coach Greg Vanney said in a press conference. "Nothing serious. More management than anything else."

Reus didn't feature in Wednesday's squad but the coach said it was just management and nothing serious. His absence could be a response to the criticism he received over the weekend when he was spotted not defending in the box on a conceded goal. That said he should be available for Sunday's clash against Portland.