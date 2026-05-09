Marco Reus News: On bench Saturday
Reus (foot) is on the bench for the weekend visit to Atlanta United.
Reus could see a few minutes of play after overcoming a minor blow, although his upside may be reduced in a substitute role. If given the opportunity, the experienced attacker will look to add to his four goals and three assists over 11 MLS games in 2026. Edwin Cerrillo will get the nod in central attacking midfield while Reus is on the bench.
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