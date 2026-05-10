Marco Reus News: Provides assist
Reus assisted once to go with one corner and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atlanta United.
Reus would find Gabriel Pec for the first of his goals Saturday, linking up in the 74th minute to level the match. The German now has a fourth assist on the season, his first in four games. He is up to eight goal contributions in 12 appearances (nine starts) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Reus See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation353 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to ShineMay 8, 2025
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
General Soccer Article
2024 UEFA Champions League Final: Predictions Based on HistoryMay 30, 2024
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team NewsAugust 30, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Reus See More