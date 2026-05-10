Marco Reus headshot

Marco Reus News: Provides assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Reus assisted once to go with one corner and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atlanta United.

Reus would find Gabriel Pec for the first of his goals Saturday, linking up in the 74th minute to level the match. The German now has a fourth assist on the season, his first in four games. He is up to eight goal contributions in 12 appearances (nine starts) this season.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
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