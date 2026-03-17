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Marco Reus News: Scores against Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Reus scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six chances created, eight crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City.

Reus scored his first goal in the campaign in the 82nd minute to cut KC's lead, but LA ended up with the home loss. The midfielder led his side with season-highs in crosses and chances created. He took six of their 10 corner kicks.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
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