Marco Reus News: Scores against Kansas City
Reus scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six chances created, eight crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City.
Reus scored his first goal in the campaign in the 82nd minute to cut KC's lead, but LA ended up with the home loss. The midfielder led his side with season-highs in crosses and chances created. He took six of their 10 corner kicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Reus See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation299 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine313 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
General Soccer Article
2024 UEFA Champions League Final: Predictions Based on HistoryMay 30, 2024
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team NewsAugust 30, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Reus See More