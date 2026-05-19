Marco Reus headshot

Marco Reus News: Sets up goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Reus assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

Reus' incredible vision was on full display in this match, as his excellent through ball allowed Pec to break the deadlock midway through the first period. Reus has been heavily involved as a creative threat for the Galaxy, tallying four goals and five assists in 14 appearances (11 starts) this season.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
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